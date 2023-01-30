DENVER (KDVR) — Cold temperatures linger over Denver and the Front Range Monday with highs in the lower teens in the Denver weather forecast. Light snow is possible in the afternoon and evening with less than an inch of accumulation. Monday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day.

Weather today: Cold temperatures

Don’t forget to bundle up on this Pinpoint Weather Alert Day as highs are below freezing.

With cloudy skies, highs hover in the lower teens Monday with light snow showers in the afternoon.

A dusting to an inch of snow could be seen along the Front Range and the northeastern corner of the state.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily forecast for Jan. 30.

Weather tonight: Clearing skies

Skies will slowly clear overnight with temperatures dropping to the lower single digits. Winds will be light, but wind chill advisories will be in effect from 9 p.m. through 8 a.m. Tuesday with wind chills as low as negative 20 degrees.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight forecast for Jan. 30. Pinpoint Weather: Wind chill advisories for Jan. 30.

Looking ahead: Warming up after cold blast

Sunshine is back for Tuesday afternoon as highs make it to the low 30s.

The temperatures continue to climb through Wednesday afternoon with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 30s.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver on Jan. 30.

Thursday adds a few extra clouds, but Denver is topping out in the lower 40s. Seasonal averages in the mid-40s are back for the end of the week with a mix of sun and clouds. The weekend looks great with partly to mostly sunny skies and mild highs in the middle 40s.