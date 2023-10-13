DENVER (KDVR) — Denver weather will stay cool and breezy Friday ahead of a freeze warning that starts at midnight and goes until Saturday at 9 a.m.

A Pinpoint Weather Alert Day has been issued for Friday night ahead of the first freeze of the season on Saturday morning.

Pinpoint Weather watches and warnings in Colorado on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023 (KDVR)

Weather today: Cool and breezy with sunshine

Temperatures start Friday morning in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Slowly, temperatures on Friday will rise into the middle to upper 50s under mostly sunny skies.

Pinpoint Weather forecast in Colorado on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023 (KDVR)

Weather tonight: First freeze

A freeze warning starts at midnight for the Front Range and Eastern Plains, lasting until 9 a.m. Saturday.

Temperatures will fall into the upper 20s and low 30s for the metro area, making the biggest impact on sensitive vegetation. Colder air will be over the Eastern Plains, reaching as cold as 25 degrees.

While most in the metro won’t see a hard freeze, it’s a good time to start thinking about blowing out sprinklers for the season.

Pinpoint Weather Friday night forecast in Colorado on Oct. 13, 2023 (KDVR)

Looking ahead: Slowly warming up by next week

Sunshine sticks around just in time for the weekend.

After a frosty start, highs will climb to around 60 degrees on Saturday. Highs will keep rising near 70 degrees on Sunday to finish off the weekend.

Denver weather will stay in the low to mid-70s to start the workweek.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver, Oct. 13, 2023 (KDVR)

The next chance for showers will come on Wednesday with a front that will drop temperatures back to more seasonal levels, with lows near 40 and highs in the 60s.