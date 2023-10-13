DENVER (KDVR) — A Pinpoint Weather Alert Day has been issued for the first hard freeze of the season in Denver and along the Front Range. Denver’s weather will cool to below-freezing temperatures Friday night into early Saturday.

Freeze warnings are set to go into effect across the Front Range on Friday night into early Saturday morning as lows fall to the 20s and 30s.

The warning and Pinpoint Weather Alert Day have been issued as a reminder that on Friday evening, it’s time to take freeze precautions at your home.

Weather tonight: First freeze

Friday night will stay mainly clear and a little breezy with wind gusts around 25 mph. Low temperatures will fall to near 30 degrees.

Because of this, a freeze warning has been issued until Saturday morning. Some precautions to take before Saturday morning include covering or taking inside any plants that could be sensitive to frost, draining external pipes and disconnecting outdoor hoses.

Weather tomorrow: Sunny Sky

After a frosty start, Saturday afternoon will feature plenty of sunshine, helping highs to climb to the upper 50s.

Looking ahead: Sunny and warmer

More sunshine is in the forecast for Sunday and into the start of the workweek and will aid in a warming trend. Highs on Sunday will be more seasonal and climb to the upper 60s.

This will be followed by above-normal temperatures in the 70s on Monday and Tuesday. The next chance for showers will move in on Wednesday, followed by cooler temperatures.