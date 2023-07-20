DENVER (KDVR) — A Pinpoint Weather Alert Day has been issued for strong to severe thunderstorms that could produce large hail, heavy rainfall and damaging wind gusts alongside abundant strikes of lightning. These storms storms will stay in Denver’s weather forecast through early Thursday evening, with the greatest risk for severe storms in the Eastern Plains through 10 p.m.

Because of the threat of strong to severe storms, a severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 9 p.m. This watch covers most of the eastern half of Colorado, including the Denver metro.

Weather tonight: Storms clearing

Thunderstorms will continue to move out Thursday evening. This will leave behind a mainly cloudy sky, and temperatures will fall to the upper 50s.

Weather tomorrow: Morning sun, afternoon thunderstorms

Friday will start off with a mostly sunny sky. As high temperatures climb to the mid 80s, clouds will build in followed by a few afternoon thunderstorms.

Looking ahead: Sunshine and heat return this weekend

Sunshine returns this weekend and will bring with it a warming trend. High temperatures on Saturday will be more seasonal and reach around 90 degrees.

Hotter temperatures in the mid 90s will return Sunday into the start of the workweek. The chance for a few isolated showers will move back into the forecast by the middle of next week.