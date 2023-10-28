DENVER (KDVR) — A Pinpoint Weather Alert Day has been issued through Sunday. Denver’s weather will stay cold as accumulating snowfall picks up on Saturday night making travel difficult through Sunday.

Winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings remain in effect for the area until noon on Sunday.

Heavy accumulating snowfall will make roads slick and travel difficult, especially on bridges and overpasses.

Slow down and use caution while traveling, or delay traveling until after the advisory has expired if possible.

Weather tonight: Cold and snow

Saturday night, snow showers will pick up. Temperatures will stay cold and fall to the teens and low 20s in the Denver metro.

Weather tomorrow: Snow ending, cold

Sunday, the Denver metro into the foothills could wake up to 4 to 10 inches of snowfall with snow showers tapering off by the afternoon.

Temperatures will stay cold and only reach a high in the upper 20s. While this is below normal, it is still not record-setting. The record for the coldest high temperatures in Denver for October 29 is 18 degrees, set in 2019.

Looking ahead: Cold but sunny start to the workweek

Monday, Denver will wake up to the coldest air of the season, with lows across the metro falling to single digits, with wind chills near or below zero.

Even though there will not be fresh snow for Monday’s morning drive, roads could still be slick due to weekend snowfall and temperatures staying below freezing. By Monday afternoon, sunshine will help to warm temperatures to the lower 40s, which is still almost 20 degrees colder than normal.

Temperatures will stay below normal, but slowly increase through the first half of the workweek, climbing to the mid-40s on Tuesday, then mid-50s on Wednesday.

Continued sunshine will help warm Denver up toward seasonal levels of lows near freezing and highs around 60 degrees by Thursday.