DENVER (KDVR) — A Pinpoint Weather Alert Day has been issued for Sunday as snow showers and colder air move into the metro area. This will lead to difficult travel conditions especially for areas along the foothills and into the high country.

Winter weather advisories and storm warnings will be in effect through Sunday.

During this time snow could make road conditions difficult to drive on, and strong wind gusts will blow around fresh snow, lowering visibility.

Weather today: Light snow showers

Light snow showers are forecasted to continue this morning and a few more rounds this afternoon as well. Look for high temperatures to top out in the lower 30s, right around freezing. Some of the snow will stick on the ground so be sure to be wary of slick spots and to take it easy on the roadways! Winds will also be gusty at times, up to 30 mph.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy, cold

The last of the light snow tapers off around dinnertime tonight, making way for partly cloudy and very chilly conditions. Overnight low temperatures are forecasted to sink into the lower teens in the metro area with gusty winds.

There could be a few stray flurries during the Broncos game, but more noticeable will be the chilly temperatures and the breeze making it feel about 10 degrees colder.

An additional inch is possible in the metro area, once again making for very slippery roads on this Christmas Eve. There may be another 1-2 inches out towards the eastern plains and another 2-3″ into the high country, with some areas potentially seeing more.

Looking ahead: Sunshine, warmer temps

On Christmas Day Denver is looking forward to more sunshine and temperatures in the middle 30s, below average for this time of the year.

More seasonal temperatures will return on Tuesday. This will be followed by more sunshine and warmer-than-normal temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday.