DENVER (KDVR) — A Pinpoint Weather Alert Day has been issued for Friday as snow and much colder temperatures move into Denver’s weather forecast Thursday night into the weekend.

Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories are in effect from Thursday evening through Saturday. Accumulating snow will make travel difficult during this time.

Weather tonight: Snow and cold

Snow will start to pick up after sunset and continue Friday night. Temperatures will be cold and fall to lows in the teens alongside a stronger breeze gusting up to 30 mph at times.

Weather tomorrow: Snow showers, cold

Friday, snow showers will thin, but Denver will be left with chilly and cloudy conditions. Highs will only reach the mid-20s, which is much more typical for lows this time of year.

Looking ahead: Snow ending, milder workweek

Most of the snow will start to taper off on Friday, but the chance for a few more snow showers will continue into Saturday morning. From this snowfall event, the Denver metro is on track to pick up 2-4 inches of snowfall, with higher snowfall totals in the western suburbs and into the foothills.

Pinpoint Weather snowfall forecast on Nov. 23, 2023 (KDVR)

The foothills, including Boulder, will see the bulk of the snow, with totals at 4-9 inches. Even higher snowfall totals, over a foot in some spots, will be seen in parts of the southern mountains.

Pinpoint Weather snowfall totals on Nov. 23, 2023 (KDVR)

Saturday afternoon, snow showers will taper off leaving behind clouds and chilly temperatures maxing out in the 20s. Sunshine returns Sunday and into the next workweek.

This will aid in a slight warming trend bringing highs near 40 degrees on Sunday, mid-40s Monday and seasonal levels in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.