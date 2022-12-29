DENVER (KDVR) — The snow has ended along the Front Range but can linger across the plains through the early afternoon. Highs are cooler in the upper 30s Thursday with light winds as sunshine returns through the afternoon in the Denver weather forecast.

Weather today: Pinpoint Weather Alert Day before afternoon sunshine

Thursday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day as heavy and slushy snow impacts roads across the state. Thankfully, the sun will arrive in the afternoon helping to melt off the precipitation.

Skies will clear across the Front Range Thursday with chilly highs in the upper 30s. Winds are light through the afternoon with snow lingering across the plains.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily forecast on Dec. 29.

Winter weather advisories remain in effect through 3 p.m. for the Eastern Plains with an additional 1 to 3 inches of snow falling through the afternoon.

Pinpoint Weather: Winter weather advisories on Dec. 29.

Weather tonight: Mostly clear

According to the Pinpoint Weather team, once the snow system moves out, skies over the Front Range will be mostly clear Thursday night as lows dip down into the upper teens.

Winds remain light overnight and which will cause some re-freezing on snow-covered roads.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight forecast on Dec. 29.

Looking ahead: Weekend mountain snow

Mostly sunny skies are back for the Front Range and Eastern Plains on Friday.

Highs are back to seasonal averages in the lower 40s and light winds. Snow moves into the western slope Friday afternoon and lingers throughout the weekend.

Denver has partly cloudy skies and highs in the middle 40s for Saturday afternoon.

Pinpoint Weather: Futurecast for Jan. 1.

Sunday has even more clouds with highs in the lower 40s. Snow from the mountains will push across the Front Range and plains late Sunday night and into Monday.

Snowfall totals only look to be a few inches along the Front Range with cooler highs in the mid-30s.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver on Dec. 29.

Sunshine builds back in for the middle of the week with below-average highs in the middle 30s.