DENVER (KDVR) — Snow will continue to fall through the late morning hours in Denver on Wednesday before tapering off around noon in the Denver weather forecast. Snow can linger on the Eastern Plains through the early evening with an additional 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.

Weather today: Snow showers

Wednesday is a Pinpoint Weather Day as snow continues to fall leaving behind a few inches of accumulation.

Drier air has moved into this winter system so snowfall totals will end up on the lower side of Tuesday’s expectations. An additional 1 to 3 inches are possible as this system wraps up.

Pinpoint Weather: Snowfall totals for Jan. 18.

Highs Wednesday will be in the upper 20s and low 30s with snow ending in the metro by mid-day and across the plains by the mid-evening hours.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily forecast for Jan. 18.

Weather tonight: Clearing skies

As the system exits Wednesday evening, skies will clear overnight with chilly lows.

Lows tonight will dip into the lower teens and some re-freezing is expected.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight forecast for Jan. 18.

Looking ahead: Cool with light snow

Sunshine is back for Thursday, so the solar shovel will help to melt some snow as highs hover in the middle 30s.

Clouds push back in on Friday with cooler highs in the lower 30s. Light snow showers are possible in the evening, but little to no accumulation is expected.

Pinpoint Weather: Light snow is possible on Jan. 20.

Mostly sunny skies are here to start the weekend with below-average temperatures. Highs only reach the middle 30s on Saturday with light winds.

Sunday adds clouds with a slightly stronger wind. Highs stay in the middle 30s with a small chance for a snow shower later in the day.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Jan. 18 in Denver.

Monday begins the next workweek with clearing skies and chilly highs in the upper 20s. Tuesday has a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the lower 30s.