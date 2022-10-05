DENVER (KDVR) — Dry and mild weather is here to stay in the Denver weather forecast for the next several days. But there’s a cooldown ahead as we look at the end of the week in Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast.

Weather tonight: Dry and cool

The Pinpoint Weather team forecasts that Wednesday evening will stay dry with clear skies and cool temperatures.

Weather tomorrow: More sunshine

Thursday will hit the low 70s in Denver, which is right around the average high temperature for this time of year. Along with the comfortable temperatures, there will be sunshine and dry weather.

Looking ahead: Cold front arrives Friday

Most of the state will be dry on Thursday, which will make it a great day to check out fall colors in the mountains.

A cold front will swing through on Friday cooling temperatures into the low 60s. There will be a 10% chance for rain in the Denver metro with better chances in the mountains.

The Front Range will be dry over the weekend with high temperatures around 70 degrees. There will be scattered showers in the mountains on both afternoons.

Better chances for rain move into Denver next Tuesday and Wednesday.