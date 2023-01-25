DENVER (KDVR) — Light passing snow showers are possible over Denver Wednesday with chilly highs near the freezing mark in the Denver weather forecast. Accumulations will be minimal along the Front Range and Eastern Plains, but the higher elevations could see 2 to 5 inches.

Pinpoint Weather: Snow totals for Jan. 26.

Weather today: Light snow showers

Mostly cloudy skies will be across the Front Range Wednesday with light passing snow showers. Highs are cool and below average in the lower 30s with a light wind.

Denver will see a dusting at most from the snow showers with an inch possible in the Eastern Plains.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily forecast for Jan. 25.

Weather tonight: Mostly cloudy

Cloud cover sticks around Wednesday night with lighter winds. Overnight lows are cool and just below average in the lower teens.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight forecast for Jan. 25.

Looking ahead: Weekend snow chances, getting colder

Sunshine is back for the end of the week with a slight warmup. Highs on Thursday will be in the middle 30s and Denver could see 40 degrees on Friday.

Clouds push into the area late on Friday ahead of a possible weekend system. Snow chances increase for the northern mountains on Thursday and Friday with a few inches of accumulations.

Saturday has highs in the upper 20s with increasing clouds and possible snow in the evening hours. Models are not in great agreement with this system, but the metro could see snow Saturday night into Sunday morning.

A major cool down is expected on Sunday with highs in the upper teens with extra clouds.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver on Jan. 25.

Monday is even cooler with highs in the middle teens and partly cloudy skies with a possible light snow shower. Tuesday is just as cool as highs hit the 20-degree mark with late show chances.