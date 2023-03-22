DENVER (KDVR) — Clouds will stick around the Front Range Wednesday with a few passing snow and rain showers and highs in the middle 50s in the Denver weather forecast. Snow showers will linger in the high country and slowly clear by tonight.

Weather today: Passing showers

Denver and the Front Range will see partly cloudy skies Wednesday with highs in the middle 50s. Snow lingers in the higher elevations with passing showers along the Interstate 25 corridor.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily forecast for March 22.

Winds will be brisk south of the metro area with high wind warnings and red flag warnings with an enhanced fire risk in effect for the southern Eastern Plains until 8 p.m.

Pinpoint Weather: Advisories on March 22.

Weather tonight: Clearing and seasonal

Winds will slow overnight as skies gradually clear and temperatures dip into the upper 20s. Snow will wrap up in the mountains.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight forecast for March 22.

Looking ahead: Unsettled and cooler into the weekend

Sunshine is back on Thursday with lighter winds and highs in the lower 50s.

Friday also starts off with sunshine, but clouds will push in through the afternoon with highs in the low 50s. Rain and snow arrive overnight with a light shower possible in Denver.

Saturday will have partly cloudy skies and will stays dry for the afternoon with highs in the middle 40s.

Pinpoint Weather: Weekend forecast for March 25-26

Sunday will finish off the weekend with increasing clouds and snow in the mountains. Winds will be lighter with chilly highs in the upper 30s. Rain and snow showers are possible Sunday night and into Monday morning.

Monday will still be cool in the upper 30s with slow-clearing skies.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver on March 22.

Tuesday is back to mainly sunny skies with cool highs in the upper 40s.