DENVER (KDVR) — Denver will see a mix of sun and clouds Tuesday with light flurries in the foothills. Temperatures remain below average in the lower 30s today with light winds in the Denver weather forecast.

Weather today: Sun, clouds, and cooler temps

Tuesday has partly cloudy skies with cool highs that struggle to get out of the lower 30s.

A system pushes in this afternoon, adding light snow chances to the foothills and mountains. Denver could see a passing flurry this evening.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily forecast for Jan. 24.

Weather tonight: Cloudy skies, light snow

Clouds build in Tuesday night as temperatures dip to the middle teens. A few flurries are possible with light winds, but minimal accumulation is expected.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight forecast for Jan. 24.

Looking ahead: A few snow chances

Light passing snow showers are possible in Denver on Wednesday, but accumulations will only be a dusting to an inch for the Front Range and plains. The higher elevations could see 2 to 4 inches from this system.

Highs stay in the lower 30s Wednesday.

Pinpoint Weather: Snow totals for Jan. 25.

More sunshine is back on Thursday with below-average highs in the middle 30s. Clouds slowly build in on Friday with mild highs near 40 degrees.

Saturday has cloudy skies by the afternoon with highs in the low 30s. Snow is possible later in the evening and lingers overnight and into early Sunday.

This system will bring in a big dip in temperatures with highs in the teens Sunday and Monday. Snow totals are still uncertain, but Denver could pick up a few inches.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver on Jan. 24.

Sunshine builds back on Monday, but Denver stays way below average for this time of the year.