DENVER (KDVR) — It will be a partly sunny and cooler end to the weekend, with warmer weather coming to start the work week off.

Cooler Sunday

It will be partly sunny and cooler Sunday with highs in the upper 30s and low-40s and running about 10-12 degrees below normal.

In the mountains, scattered light snow showers continue today with 1-2 inches possible along western-facing slopes. Isolated to scattered snow showers are possible in the Front Range Foothills and on Palmer Divide this evening.

Early week warmup

It will be warmer in Denver to start the work week. Monday’s highs should hit in the mid-50s where we should normally be.

Scattered light snow showers persist in the High Country on Monday.

Tuesday and Wednesday should be nice with highs in the mid-60s.

Next snow in Denver, St. Patrick’s Day

The next storm system arrives late Wednesday into Thursday with accumulating snow and possible travel impacts to northeast Colorado and in the central and northern mountains.

It looks cool and dry Friday for St. Patrick’s Day, and that trend will continue into Saturday.