DENVER (KDVR) — There is a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms moving west to east across the Front Range and in Denver weather this Friday evening.

Friday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for thunderstorms that will move across the Front Range. A few storms could produce lightning, heavy rain, wind and hail.

There will be similar storms on Saturday afternoon before we finally get to enjoy a dry stretch in the forecast from Pinpoint Weather, Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast.

Rain outlook for the week ahead of July 7 from Pinpoint Weather.

Weather tonight: Storms depart and cool overnight

Showers and thunderstorms should head east by early evening Friday. There is a chance that a few lingering showers could last past 9 to 11 p.m. along the Front Range. But, overall the storm threat should end quickly in metro Denver.

Forecast lows across Colorado by Saturday morning, July 8.

Some storms will head into southeast Colorado with a severe threat lasting past midnight. It’ll be pleasantly cool overnight.

Weather tomorrow: Warm with more thunderstorms

Metro Denver will have sunshine to enjoy early on Saturday followed by increasing clouds.

During the afternoon and early evening, another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms will move from the mountains and across the eastern half of the state.

Forecast highs on Saturday, July 8 from Pinpoint Weather.

There is a low risk that a few storms could be strong to severe with lightning, wind and hail being the threat.

Looking ahead: More dry days than stormy skies

On Sunday we will have a mainly sunny and dry day. Temperatures will reach the low 80s, which is below the average of 89 degrees in Denver at this time of year.

There is only an isolated shower or thunderstorm on Monday as we stay in the 80s, a little closer to normal.

Colorado’s Most Accurate 7-day forecast on June 7 from Pinpoint Weather.

Summer heat arrives on Tuesday and Wednesday with abundant sunshine. If it reaches the low 90s both days it would only be the second and third time it’s hit 90 degrees this season.

Temperatures will then cool slightly back into the 80s with isolated storms again Friday.