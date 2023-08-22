DENVER (KDVR) — There are still a few more days of summer heat in Denver weather with forecast highs in the 90s. But the best chance for rain in August arrives along the Front Range by the weekend to cool it down, according to Pinpoint Weather, Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast.

Tuesday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day with a heat advisory in effect for the Denver metro area and northeastern Colorado.

Rain chances for the next week from Pinpoint Weather

Weather tonight: Another mild and breezy night

There will be a few clouds drifting across the area during the overnight hours. It will be breezy at times with southerly winds up to 15 mph.

Temperatures will be warm again across the Eastern Plains and in metro Denver. More refreshing overnight lows will be in the Colorado mountains.

Overnight lows by Wednesday morning across Colorado

Weather tomorrow: Still hot with passing clouds

Temperatures look to return to the 90s in metro Denver on Wednesday. That would make the 27th day this summer the city has reached 90 degrees or higher.

An average summer usually brings around 46 days at 90 degrees or higher. The hottest part of the state will again be in southeast Colorado, with readings in the triple digits.

Forecast highs on Wednesday from Pinpoint Weather

Looking ahead: Good chance for rain

Rain chances return to the Front Range on Thursday with late-day scattered showers and thunderstorms. The best chance for widespread showers arrives on Friday and continues on Saturday.

It is possible that some areas could pick up an inch or more of much-needed moisture. That would put Denver with another above-normal month of rain.

Colorado’s Most Accurate 7-day forecast from Pinpoint Weather

The chance for late-day showers and thunderstorms starts to drop off on Sunday and Monday. However, there will still be storms around the area.

By Tuesday things will dry out again. Temperatures will cool into the 70s and 80s for about a week thanks to the return of rain.