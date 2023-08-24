DENVER (KDVR) — The Mile High City and the Front Range will be hot in the low 90s on Thursday before some evening storms, which will keep temperatures much cooler in the Denver weather forecast.

Weather today: Hot then evening storms

Sunshine is across the metro area Thursday before some late-day clouds move in. Highs will be hot and above average in the low 90s with a light wind.

Showers and storms are possible in the high country through the afternoon, and Denver could see a storm later this evening.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily forecast on Aug. 24

Weather tonight: Extra clouds

Clouds stick around overnight as lows dip into the middle 60s. Winds will become breezy out of the northwest at 5-15 mph with rain pushing into the higher elevations.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight forecast on Aug. 24.

Looking ahead: Rain showers and cooler temperatures

Friday is cloudy and cooler with highs in the middle to upper 70s. Rain showers are possible throughout the day, but focused more into the evening hours.

The Pinpoint Weather team is watching Friday evening for the possibility of some heavier showers that could lead to some localized flooding.

Rain will stay overnight with cloudy skies.

Spotty showers end on Sunday morning with cloudy skies and cooler highs in the mid-70s. Showers are possible late Saturday afternoon and evening.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver on Aug. 24

Sunday will be dry in the morning with partly cloudy skies, but Denver could see an evening storm with highs in the lower 80s.

Monday could also have a late-day shower or storm with extra clouds and highs near the 80-degree mark. Tuesday will be dry and sunny with highs in the mid-80s.

Wednesday might be another 90-degree day with mostly sunny skies.