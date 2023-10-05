DENVER (KDVR) — It’s was another pleasant fall day in Denver weather and across the Front Range, with abundant sunshine and refreshing temperatures mainly in the 60s.

According to Pinpoint Weather, Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast, there will be another push of even cooler air on Friday, dipping temperatures into the 50s.

Metro Denver forecast highs on Friday from Pinpoint Weather

Weather tonight: Increasing clouds and breezy

A weak cold front will slide south overnight turning the wind to the north and becoming breezy at times. Clouds will increase across northeast Colorado and in metro Denver.

Temperatures will be cold again in the Colorado mountains with readings overnight dipping below freezing in several spots. There will be cool lows in the upper 30s to low 40s. On the far eastern plains, there will be some chilly 30s with patchy frost possible.

Overnight lows by Friday morning across Colorado

Weather tomorrow: Morning clouds then sunny

There will be some clouds blanketing Denver and the Front Range to start Friday. There is also the possibility of some patchy drizzle early in the foothills west of the city. The clouds will burn off through the morning hours, returning plenty of sunshine for the remainder of the day.

Temperatures will be in the cooler 50s due to the morning clouds and passing cold front.

Forecast highs on Friday across Colorado

Looking ahead: Weekend warm-up with rain next week

Just in time for the weekend, an area of high pressure will set up over Colorado and metro Denver, providing plenty of sunshine each day.

Temperatures will quickly warm back into the low 70s on Saturday followed by warmer upper 70s on Sunday.

Colorado’s Most Accurate 7-day forecast from Pinpoint Weather

The dry and warm weather will continue into early next week.

On Wednesday, another cold front will arrive and produce some scattered rain showers. The chance for light rain will continue into Thursday. Temperatures will cool back into the 60s as a result of the showers.