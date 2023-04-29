DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will stay sunny and mild through the weekend ahead of the chance for some spring showers and thunderstorms through the workweek.

Weather tonight: Clouds clearing, mild

Overnight, clouds will clear out and the Denver metro will be left with a mostly clear sky and low temperatures in the upper 30s.

Weather tomorrow: Breezy, sunny and mild

Mostly sunny skies will help Denver’s afternoon temperature climb to around 70 degrees.

Looking ahead: Warming trend into chances for showers

A warming trend will get going for the first half of the workweek with high temperatures climbing to the low to mid-70s.

On Monday, there will be a slight chance for an isolated shower. There will be a better chance for spring showers developing with the heat of the afternoon starting Tuesday.