DENVER (KDVR) — Denver weather will remain warm and mild to wrap up the weekend with highs in the 70s.

Changes are in the forecast though as a front moves into the picture Wednesday which will knock temperatures down and bring a chance of rain and snow.

Weather today: Cloudy, warm and mild

Temperatures start out in the 40s and 50s this morning before warming into the middle 70s by the afternoon. There will be much more cloud cover today than yesterday, but even with the cloud cover, Denver will be 10-15 degrees above normal for this time of the year.

However, temperatures will likely not hit the record of 77 degrees set in 2009, but it will be very close.

Denver also could be seeing gusts up to 20 mph.

Weather tonight: Mostly cloudy and breezy

The clouds will stick around this evening before pushing eastward by tomorrow morning. Overnight temperatures are sinking down into the upper 30s and lower 40s under mostly cloudy skies. There will be a bit of a breeze too with gusts up to 20 mph.

Looking ahead: Staying mild on Monday and Tuesday, cooler second half of the week

Monday will continue this trend of above-normal temperatures. Highs will reach around 70 degrees alongside plenty of sunshine. The timing of the front is looking more and more like it will happen Wednesday, meaning highs will likely stay in the upper 60s and lower 70s through Tuesday.

Temperatures cool into the 50s on Wednesday and also will produce some showers, which could turn into some snow overnight Wednesday into Thursday.