DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will dry out for the next two days before another round of wet weather moves in on Sunday.

It won’t bring as much rain as this week’s Wednesday to Friday system, but there is potential to see another half inch of rain accumulate by Sunday night.

Weather tonight: Clearing skies

The clouds that have been in place for the last three days will finally start to clear Friday afternoon and evening.

Dry weather will stay in place overnight on the Front Range, with temperatures falling into the low 40s.

Weather tomorrow: Mostly dry

Temperatures will heat up to the mid-60s on Saturday with a 10% chance for an isolated shower or storm. Most places will stay dry with sunshine.

Looking ahead: Rain on Sunday

Wet weather will return on Sunday with scattered showers and a high temperature in the upper 50s. By Sunday night, totals could range from 0.1 to 0.75 inches of rain up and down the Front Range.

Next week will heat up, with scattered showers and storms each afternoon.

Tuesday and Thursday will be the driest days next week.