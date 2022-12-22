DENVER (KDVR) — The snow has mostly ended, but the frigid temperatures will linger across Denver with wind chill warnings in effect through Friday in the Denver weather forecast. Thursday and Friday are Pinpoint Weather Alert Days as the frigid air lingers through the end of the week before relief arrives during the weekend.

Weather today: Wind chill warnings

Just like the Pinpoint Weather team said, the arctic cold front has arrived and temperatures continue to plummet.

Wind chill warnings remain in effect for all of Thursday as highs hover around zero and wind chill values are in the negatives.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily forecast for Dec. 22. Pinpoint Weather: Wind chill warnings across the state on Dec. 22

Sunshine will increase throughout the day, but your time outside should be limited as the dangerous cold conditions continue.

Weather tonight: Sub-zero temps continue

Temperatures continue to dip into the negative teens in Denver Thursday night with wind chills dipping back into the negative 20s across the Front Range.

Skies are clearer tonight with winds beginning to slow.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight forecast for Dec. 22

Looking ahead: Big weekend warm-up

Colorado isn’t in the clear just yet. Friday is still cold with highs staying in the teens and sunny skies.

Pinpoint Weather Alert Day conditions linger through the end of the wind chill warning that will expire at 11 a.m. Friday. Sunny skies should help to melt the snow from Thursday night.

Pinpoint Weather: Weekend forecast for Dec. 24 and 25.

Saturday kicks off the holiday weekend with mostly sunny skies and seasonal highs in the lower 40s. Winds are light all weekend with plenty of sunshine on Sunday too.

Highs are even warmer on Sunday as we top out in the lower 50s. Call it a little gift from Santa.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast in Denver on Dec. 22.

The mild and above-average conditions are here to stay through next week as the arctic cold front is long gone.

Monday and Tuesday will have mostly sunny skies with highs in the lower to middle 50s. A few extra clouds build through Wednesday with highs in the middle 50s.