DENVER (KDVR) — Above-average temperatures will be across the Front Range Wednesday with extra clouds before rain and snow arrive after sunset in the Denver weather forecast.

Weather today: Warm and cloudy

Denver and the Front Range will be near 70 degrees Wednesday afternoon with clouds increasing through the day.

Snow will push into the mountains today with rain at lower elevations where it is warmer. Winds will pick up later in the day as well.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily forecast for March 15.

Weather tonight: Rain changes to snow

Rain arrives after sunset and can be spotty after midnight.

Rain will change to snow in Denver by 3 a.m. with winds increasing overnight. Clouds linger with the snow sticking around through 9 a.m. Thursday in the metro.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight forecast for March 15.

Looking ahead: Cooler temps into the weekend

Snow will continue in the foothills through most of Thursday, bringing a better chance to see accumulating snow. The snow wraps up in Denver by the mid-morning commute with most of the 1 inch of accumulation melting upon falling.

Highs on Thursday are cooler in the mid-30s with a breezy wind. Snowfall totals can be up to an inch in the city, 2 to 5 inches in the foothills and south along the Palmer Divide, and 4 to 10 inches in the high country.

Pinpoint Weather: Snow totals by March 16.

St. Patrick’s Day is back to mostly sunny skies in Denver with below-average highs in the low 40s.

Saturday also has highs near 40 degrees with abundant sunshine. There is a small chance for a quick shower or flurry overnight Saturday into Sunday morning.

Highs Sunday will be in the mid-40s with extra clouds.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver on March 15.

Monday and Tuesday next week will have extra clouds with a small chance of a light shower. Temperatures will be back to seasonal averages in the middle to lower 40s.