DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will stay mild with highs in the 50s and 60s for the rest of the workweek. The next big change moves in over the weekend with cooler temperatures and the chance for snow showers by Christmas Eve.

Weather tonight: Clouds, mild

Monday night, clouds will linger alongside a light southwest breeze. This combination will help to keep temperatures mild, only falling to the low to mid-30s, which is 15 degrees above average.

Weather tomorrow: Near record highs

Tuesday, Denver will see plenty of sunshine.

This paired with a southwesterly breeze will help to boost high temperatures to the mid-60s, which is more than 20 degrees above normal for this time of year and just shy of the daily record of 67 degrees.

Looking ahead: Mild before weekend showers

Wednesday, Denver will see more clouds and cooler but mild conditions. Highs will climb to the upper 50s, followed by sunshine and temperatures in the mid-50s on Thursday and Friday.

The next big change moves in this weekend.

The chance for showers will move into the Denver area on Saturday. With highs in the 50s though, showers will start as rain before mixing with snow overnight.

The chance for snow showers will continue in the forecast on Christmas Eve, increasing the odds of a white Christmas this year.