DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will stay warm and sunny through the end of the week and into the weekend. On Friday, high temperatures will climb near record levels in the 80s.

Weather tonight: Clear, mild

Thursday night, Denver will stay under a clear sky. Temperatures will fall to a low in the mid-40s, which is about 10 degrees warmer than normal for this time of year.

Weather tomorrow: Near record heat

Friday, Denver will stay in this trend of seeing a sunny sky aid in bringing high temperatures well above normal. Highs will climb to the 80s, which is about 20 degrees above average, and just 1 degree shy of the record set in 1950.

Looking ahead: Sunny and warm weekend

This weekend, Denver will stay sunny with temperatures on both Saturday and Sunday climbing from a low in the mid-40s to a high in the mid-70s, which is nearly 15 degrees above average.

Monday will continue this trend of sunshine and highs in the mid-70s.

By Tuesday, there will be more clouds in the area and the next chance for showers. Another chance for showers will move in at the end of the week alongside much cooler temperatures.