DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will go from near 70 degrees on Wednesday to 30-degree temperatures and snow by Thursday as Colorado’s next storm system moves through.

Weather tonight: Mountain snow

Snow showers will start in Colorado’s western mountains overnight, with increasing clouds across the state.

Temperatures will fall into the low 30s on the Front Range with mostly cloudy skies.

Weather tomorrow: Warm temps

Temperatures will hit the upper 60s on Wednesday in Denver, with some spots on the Front Range reaching the low 70s for the first time this year. There will be increasing clouds throughout the day with isolated rain showers late Wednesday evening.

The mountains will see snow showers become more widespread throughout Wednesday.

Looking ahead: Rain to snow

By Thursday morning, temperatures will turn cold enough for rain showers to change over to snow. Snow showers will continue through Thursday morning and will come to an end by midday.

There is potential for some slick spots on the roads Thursday morning, especially into the foothills and higher elevations.

Snowfall totals will be small in the lower elevations with most of the Denver metro area seeing less than an inch. The Palmer Divide could see up to 3 inches, with up to 4 inches possible into the foothills.

Colorado’s mountains will see about 2-10 inches of snowfall with higher amounts possible in the southern mountains.

Temperatures will fall to 37 degrees on Thursday. Dry conditions will hit the low 40s on Friday with sunshine.

Temperatures will stay in the 40s through the weekend with isolated rain showers Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.