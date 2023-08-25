DENVER (KDVR) — Denver weather and eastern Colorado remain under a flood watch through Saturday morning.

Rain showers will continue until late Friday night before heading south and ending. Some rain showers could be heavy and produce standing water on area roads. However, according to Pinpoint Weather, Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast, the threat of widespread flooding for metro Denver and the Front Range is limited.

Flood Watch for areas in green through Saturday morning

Weather tonight: Showers and cool temps

Showers will continue until just after midnight before slowly ending. There will be good moisture along the Front Range and in metro Denver, especially given the recent hot and dry stretch.

Skies will remain cloudy overnight and temperatures will cool into the 50s and 60s across the state.

Overnight lows by Saturday morning across Colorado

Weather tomorrow: Only a few storms late day

The forecast for Saturday is not looking as dreary as it did yesterday. There will be some cloudiness to start the day in the wake of Friday night’s rain.

The sun will return and temperatures will warm into the 70s and 80s across the state. However, the chance for late-day showers and thunderstorms looks much lower.

So, the focus for rain on Saturday is now mainly over the foothills west of Denver and the Palmer Divide south of the city.

Forecast highs for Saturday across Colorado from Pinpoint Weather

Looking ahead: Scattered storms and warming up

Scattered late-day showers and thunderstorms continue on Sunday and Monday. The rain chances are lower on Sunday than on Monday.

There will also be a few storms possible at the end of next week. But overall, not a lot of rain is coming this way at the end of August.

Colorado’s Most Accurate 7-day forecast from Pinpoint Weather

There will be a few dry and warmer days through the middle of next week. That will allow temperatures to reach the 90s again before the end of the month.

A few storms and warm temperatures next Friday will welcome in September.