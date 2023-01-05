DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather is heating up this week with temperatures climbing into the 40s by Thursday afternoon.

The mountains will see yet another round of snow move in by Thursday night and it will last into Friday bringing several more inches of accumulation on top of the feet of snow already measured in the last week.

Weather today: Mountain snow moves in late

Temperatures will hit the low 40s on the Front Range Thursday with partly cloudy skies and dry conditions.

The mountains will see dry conditions through the morning with snowfall pushing in by Thursday night.

Roads will turn slick late Thursday into Friday across the mountains, especially over the passes.

Weather tomorrow: Chance for snow in Denver

Snow showers continue in the mountains throughout Friday with 2 to 8 inches of accumulation by Friday night.

Some showers could spill onto the Front Range by Friday afternoon as rain and snow mix. These showers will be isolated with under an inch of accumulation. The Palmer Divide has the best chance for up to an inch of snow.

Looking ahead: Dry weekend in the 40s

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver on Jan. 5.

Dry weather will settle back for the weekend with temperatures hitting the low 40s in Denver.

Another chance for snow is in the forecast for next Wednesday.