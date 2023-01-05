DENVER (KDVR) — A storm system will move in from California across Colorado through Friday. There will be several inches of new snow in the high country, but only a small chance for a flurry or two in the Denver weather forecast.

The Pinpoint Weather team is tracking possible travel impacts over mountain passes in the coming days.

Expected snow totals for the Colorado mountains through Friday from Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast

Weather tonight: Cloudy, cold

Skies will be mostly cloudy across Denver and the Front Range as the next storm system moves in from the West. It’ll be another cold night with overnight lows in the single digits and teens.

Pinpoint Weather forecast of overnight lows across Colorado

Weather tomorrow: Flurries possible

Look for a mostly cloudy day on Friday with afternoon highs staying chilly in the upper 30s to low 40s. There will also be a few passing rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Right now, the Pinpoint Weather team does not expect any accumulation across the Front Range. On the plains to the east of metro Denver, a light dusting may be possible under one of the stronger snow showers.

Looking ahead: Milder weekend

Your weekend will bring temperatures just above the seasonal average in Denver, which is around 45 degrees. So, look for temperatures in the mid to upper 40s on both Saturday and Sunday. And, it looks to be fairly sunny on both days.

Pinpoint Weather Team Weekly Planner

Temperatures look to stay close to that seasonal average through next week. The Pinpoint Weather team is tracking another round of mountain snow arriving Wednesday into Thursday.

The forecast is calling for a few rain/snow showers to slide across metro Denver on Wednesday. The team will keep an eye on the exact storm track, which can change the outlook to more snow for the metro if it shifts.