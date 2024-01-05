DENVER (KDVR) – While the mountains will see light snow throughout Friday, the Denver metro area will see a mix of sun and clouds before a possible evening flurry.

Weather today: Some sunshine, but mountain snow

The central and northern mountains will see light snow showers on Friday, adding 1-5 inches to some mountain towns.

Snow totals for Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 (KDVR).

Denver will see partly cloudy skies with just below-average highs in the low 40s. The metro area could see a passing flurry after sunset Friday evening.

Forecast for Jan. 5, 2024 (KDVR).

Weather tonight: Cloudy skies

Clouds come back in on Friday night, but they will clear through Saturday morning. Overnight lows will dip into the low 20s with light winds. Snow showers will wrap up and exit the state before sunrise on Saturday.

Forecast for Jan. 5, 2024 (KDVR).

Looking ahead: More chances for snow

The Front Range and eastern plains will see partly to mainly sunny skies on Saturday afternoon with cool highs in the upper 30s.

Clouds will increase on Sunday with snow picking up in the high country.

The Front Range has a shot of some snow on Monday morning, but totals don’t look substantial.

Highs on Monday will be cool and below freezing around the 30-degree mark.

Snow totals are higher in the mountains, where it’s had a slow start for snowpack for this winter.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver, Jan. 5, 2024 (KDVR)

Tuesday brings back more sunshine to the metro area with just below-average highs in the low 40s.

Clouds increase on Wednesday with some light snow in the mountains. Highs on Wednesday stay in the low 40s.

Thursday brings snow back to the metro area and along the Front Range. Temperatures will top out in the mid-30s on Thursday afternoon with slick roads during the evening commute.