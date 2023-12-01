DENVER (KDVR) — Snow will continue to impact higher elevations, while Denver’s weather could see a few flurries, wind gusts and slightly warmer temperatures this weekend.

Winter weather advisories (purple in the map below) will remain in effect through the weekend. These will be paired with winter storm warnings (pink) Saturday evening through Sunday. During this time, 6-14 inches of snowfall will pile up in the high country, adding to difficult driving conditions because of blowing snow and slick roads.

A high wind watch is set to go into effect for the foothills Saturday evening through Sunday morning. During this time, wind speeds will pick up to 30-50 mph and could gust up to 80 mph.

An avalanche watch has also been issued for Saturday night through Sunday. Avalanche danger will be high, level 4 or 5, because of heavy snow and strong wind.

Weather tonight: Chilly, cloudy, mountain snow

Overnight, Denver will stay cloudy and chilly. There will be a chance for a few flurries as lows fall to the 20s. In the mountains, snow showers will continue.

Weather tomorrow: Breezy, mountain snow

Wind will pick up in the foothills and into the Denver metro on Saturday, gusting over 30 mph at times. While snow will continue to fall in the mountains, Denver will stay under a partly sunny sky with highs climbing to the 40s.

Looking ahead: Mountain snow, warming workweek

Snow showers will continue in the mountains through Sunday. Northern mountains will see the largest impact, with over a foot of snow expected and wind gusts over 60 mph.

Pinpoint Weather: Snowfall totals through 11 p.m. on Dec. 3

Denver will see a strong westerly shift in wind. This is a drying breeze that will aid in a mixture of sunshine and clouds.

Temperatures on Sunday will reach the mid to upper 40s, which is seasonal for this time of year.

Sunshine and a big warming trend kick in for the start of the workweek. Highs will climb to the upper 50s Monday, 60 degrees Tuesday, then mid-60s on Wednesday and Thursday.