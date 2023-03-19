DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will stay mild on Monday with mostly cloudy skies and a chance for afternoon rain showers.

The mountains will see snow showers move in on Monday and stay for the next several days.

Weather tonight: Cool and cloudy

Temperatures will fall to the mid-20s in Denver overnight with clouds building into Monday morning.

Western Colorado and the mountains will see scattered snow showers develop by early Monday morning, making roads slick for the Monday morning drive.

Weather tomorrow: Cloudy with mountain snow

The mountains will see scattered snow showers throughout the day on Monday. Winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings are in place, meaning most of the high country could see road and travel impacts from the snow.

Snowfall totals will range from 1 to 8 inches in the central and northern mountains with up to 12 inches in southwest Colorado.

Denver will hit the mid-50s on Monday with a 10% chance for an isolated rain shower after 2 p.m. Skies will stay mostly to partly cloudy throughout the day.

Looking ahead: Rain, snow showers

Tuesday will be dry with high temperatures hitting the 60s in the lower elevations.

Scattered rain showers return to the forecast Wednesday and Thursday with temperatures in the 50s.

Another storm system moves in Saturday and Sunday, dropping highs to the 40s and bringing a chance for rain and snow showers.

This system is still too far out to know the exact details on timing and whether or not we will see precipitation fall as rain or snow, but the Pinpoint Weather Team will keep you updated as it gets closer.