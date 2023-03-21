DENVER (KDVR) — Denver weather will become rainy and windy on Wednesday as Colorado’s mountains get hammered with snow.

Weather tonight: More mountain snow

Colorado’s mountains will see scattered snow showers Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Roads will stay slick and icy in the overnight hours.

Denver and the Front Range will see mostly cloudy skies and a low around 30 degrees.

Weather tomorrow: High wind warning

Wednesday’s high temperature in Denver will hit the mid-50s with a 20% chance for rain showers in the afternoon.

There is a high wind warning in parts of Southern Colorado and the southeast plains until 8 p.m. Winds will gust up to 65mph in these areas with up to 45mph on the Front Range.

Fire danger will be high in Southern Colorado with strong winds.

Advisories across Colorado for Wednesday, March 22

The mountains will see scattered snow showers throughout the day. By Wednesday night, parts of southwest Colorado will see up to a foot of snowfall. The central and northern mountains will see about 2 to 10 inches of snow.

Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings are in place through midnight on Thursday.

Looking ahead: weekend snow chance

Dry weather will return on Wednesday and Thursday with temperatures in the low 50s.

Colorado’s next storm system will push through over the weekend with temperatures dropping to the 40s and a chance for rain and snow showers.

The system is still too far out to know exact timing and snowfall totals, but the Pinpoint Weather Team will keep you updated as it gets closer.