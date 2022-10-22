Mountains as seen from the side of Kenosha Pass near Fairplay, Colorado. Elevation approximately 9600ft (3000m). Late Spring Season.

DENVER (KDVR) – Snow moves into the mountains tonight with winds increasing in Denver. Clouds build in and stick around for Sunday afternoon with a small chance for a shower.

Weather tonight: Snow in the mountains

As a system moves in rain and snow will fall along the western slope and push through the mountains.

Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings are in effect from midnight tonight through 6 a.m. Monday.

Winter Weather advisories

Denver will see increasing clouds and winds tonight with lows in the upper 40s.

Weather tomorrow: Breezy in Denver

Snow lingers through Sunday afternoon in the higher elevations with, 4 to 10 inches in mountain towns. Peaks can see more snow. Totals around the Continental Divide will only be a few inches.

Forecasted snowfall totals

Clouds linger across the Front Range and metro Denver area on Sunday with mild highs in the mid-60s. Winds will be very breezy at 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Breezy Sunday afternoon winds

Temperatures dip to freezing Sunday night in Denver, so a freeze watch has been issued. Time to clear out the sprinkler lines!

Freeze Watch

Looking ahead: Dry then more precipitation

Monday will be cooler with highs in the low 50s with sunny skies and slowing winds. Tuesday and Wednesday will be dry with mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower 60s.

Another chance for rain and snow is possible on Thursday with highs in the low 50s. Friday has more sunshine with highs in the upper 50s. Sunshine and mild weather is back on Saturday with low 60s and light winds.