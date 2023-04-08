DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will be nice for Easter weekend and then warm up through next week! Record heat will be possible at the beginning of next week as Denver could hit its first 80-degree temperature of the year.

Weather today: Afternoon sprinkles

Most places will stay dry on Saturday but there is a 10% chance for a brief passing shower in the afternoon and evening.

The rain chance will keep skies mostly cloudy with a breeze. High temperatures in Denver will hit the mid to upper-60s.

In the mountains, 40s with light snow showers possible into this evening.

Looking ahead: Record heat next week

Temperatures will hit the 70s and 80s next week in Denver with dry conditions in the forecast through Thursday.

Denver could hit or break the record high temperatures on both Tuesday and Wednesday with forecast highs in the 80s. Tuesday’s record is 80 degrees from 1982 and Wednesday it is 79 degrees from 2018.

The next chance for showers will move in next Friday knocking temperatures back down into the 60s.