DENVER (KDVR) — It will be mostly cloudy in the metro Saturday night ahead of rain showers and snow Sunday.

Weather tonight through Sunday

It will be mostly cloudy tonight in the Denver metro area with lows in the upper 20s. Snow showers have already started in the mountains. They will increase tonight through Sunday morning.

Winter weather advisories are in effect Sunday morning through early Monday in the mountains. 3-5 inches of snow is expected in places like Aspen and Vail. The San Juan mountain range could receive a foot to 16 inches of snow. The heaviest snowfall should be Sunday morning.

For the I-25 corridor, rain showers will develop in the afternoon transitioning to snow Sunday night with little to no accumulation expected.

Looking ahead: MLK day and beyond

That storm system exits early Monday.

It looks mostly sunny for Martin Luther King Day with highs in the mid 40s and breezy. Another storm system swings into the mountains Monday afternoon.

Snow is likely in the mountains Monday afternoon through Wednesday. The timing for snow along the I-25 corridor is Tuesday night through midday Wednesday and impacting the Wednesday morning commute. Another system is headed for Colorado Thursday and Friday.