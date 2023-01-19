DENVER (KDVR) — Sunshine is back across the Front Range Thursday morning with clouds pushing in during the afternoon and evening hours. Small chances for snow arrive late on Friday in the Denver weather forecast.

Weather today: Sunshine, melting snow

Skies are clear across the state to start your Thursday, but clouds will increase from west to east.

Highs are below average in the middle 30s with light winds. There should be some melting of snow today with the solar shovel.

Weather tonight: Cloudy skies

Clouds move in Thursday evening and stick around all night with some chilly temperatures.

Overnight lows dip into the lower teens with light winds.

Weather tomorrow: Light snow to begin weekend

Cloudy skies are still here on Friday with chilly highs that are just below freezing. Later in the afternoon and evening, light snow pushes in from the south but only light flurries are expected in the metro area.

Light accumulations are possible in the mountains and south of Denver in the Eastern Plains.

Looking ahead: Eyes on the next storm

Clouds push out on Saturday giving Denver a mix of sun and clouds to start the weekend.

Highs are in the middle to lower 30s over the weekend with extra clouds on Sunday. Sunday has cloudy skies with eyes on an approaching winter system.

According to the Pinpoint Weather team, models are not in agreement on the timing with one model showing the system arriving late Sunday and lingering into Monday morning and the other showing it moving in on Monday and lingering through the afternoon.

Either way, highs on Monday will be in the 20s.

Skies will slowly clear out on Tuesday and Wednesday with below-average highs in the middle to lower 30s.