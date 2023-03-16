DENVER (KDVR) — Snow will continue to fall across Denver for the morning commute Thursday with cloudy skies and brisk winds through the afternoon in the Denver weather forecast.

Weather today: Early snow then cloudy skies

After the morning snow wraps up by 9 a.m. Thursday, cloudy skies will linger over the metro area. Temperatures are cooler in the mid-30s with a brisk afternoon wind.

Thursday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day due to the lingering snow that will have an impact on the morning drive.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily forecast for March 16.

Winter weather advisories remain in effect through noon in the Foothills and until this evening along Interstate 70. Winter storm warnings will expire at midnight for southern Colorado.

Pinpoint Weather: Advisories on March 16.

Weather tonight: Cloudy and cool

Extra clouds are slow to clear out of the area Thursday night, so we’ll keep mostly cloudy skies. Lows are chilly and below average in the upper teens with a slowing wind.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight forecast for March 16.

Looking ahead: Cooler weekend, 50s next week

Sunshine returns to the forecast on Friday afternoon, but the cooler air sticks around. Highs are in the low 40s on Friday with light winds.



Saturday is also in the low 40s with sunny skies and a light wind.

Sunday finishes off the weekend with snow chances in the high country and partly cloudy skies in Denver. Highs are still below average on Sunday in the middle 40s.

Pinpoint Weather: Weekend forecast for March 18-19.

Monday kicks off the next workweek with temperatures climbing to the lower 50s with sunny skies.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver on March 16.

A few extra clouds move in for the middle of the week with seasonal highs in the middle to upper 40s. Mountain snow is possible Tuesday with even smaller chances along the Front Range.