DENVER (KDVR) — Rain showers will linger over Denver for the morning, but all wrap up by noon with partial clearing in the afternoon.

Weather today: Morning showers

Light rain will stick around the Front Range through the late morning hours, with clearing by noon. Winds will stay brisk out of the north at 10-20 mph with below average highs near the 60-degree mark.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy

We’ll see some partial clearing tonight with lighter winds and seasonal lows in the lower 40s.

Looking ahead: Spotty weekend showers, below average

Saturday kicks off the Mother’s Day weekend with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs Saturday will be in the middle 60s with the small chance for spotty showers.

Mother’s Day also has chances for some scattered afternoon showers with extra clouds. Temperatures will be cooler Sunday, only reaching the upper 50s.

Monday kicks off the workweek with partly cloudy skies and highs in the middle 60s. Afternoon shower chances are possible on Monday, with lower chances on Tuesday afternoon.

Temperatures will be warmer on Tuesday, making it into the middle 70s.

Wednesday has better storm chances later in the day after we hit highs in the mid-70s. Thursday looks a lot drier with warm highs in the upper 70s with partly cloudy skies.