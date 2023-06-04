DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will stay soggy for the start of the workweek. Widely scattered showers will be replaced by morning sunshine and afternoon thunderstorms by Tuesday.

Weather tonight: More scattered showers

Scattered rain showers will be hit or miss through the rest of the evening and overnight Sunday. Low temperatures in Denver will fall to the lower 50s, which is in line with normal for this time of year.

Weather tomorrow: Soggy start to the week

More rain showers are in the forecast on Monday. Temperatures will be a little warmer and climb to around 70 degrees.

Looking ahead: Warming trend, more afternoon storms

A warming trend will start during the week, helping to boost high temperatures to the mid-70s. Warmer temperatures will be thanks to the return of sunshine.

Morning sunshine, however, will be followed by a pattern of increasing clouds in the afternoon followed by afternoon and evening thunderstorms.