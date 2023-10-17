DENVER (KDVR) – It will cool off into the 40s overnight Tuesday as more warm and dry Denver weather arrives.

Temperatures will be in the middle-to-lower 70s on Wednesday with sunshine on the way.

Weather tonight: In the 40s, breezy at times

Partly cloudy skies dominate the area overnight as temperatures drop back down into the middle-to-lower 40s. There will be a little bit of a breeze too with gusts up to 20 mph possible.

Weather tomorrow: Sunny and mild again

Temperatures are forecasted to stay warm on Wednesday as the broad region of a high-pressure system will stick around. Highs will be cooler than Tuesday, in the middle-to-lower 70s.

With that being said, temperatures are still expected to be 5-10 degrees above average for the middle of October.

Looking ahead: Staying dry and mild

Thursday afternoon will get a bit warmer as highs reach the upper 70s with mainly sunny skies.

Friday finishes off the workweek with plenty of sunshine. It might be another day with highs around the 80-degree mark, and there will be another potential record high.