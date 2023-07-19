DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will enter a cooler pattern thanks to showers and thunderstorms Thursday and Friday.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for parts of eastern and southeastern Colorado until 10 p.m. The greatest risk for storms becoming severe across the plains will be north of the Highway 50 corridor. Storms in this area could produce large hail, strong wind gusts up to 80 mph and some tornadoes.

Weather tonight: Storms clearing, clouds linger

Evening thunderstorms will continue to move east, then Denver will be left with a partly cloudy sky and low temperatures falling to the lower to mid-60s.

Weather tomorrow: Storm chances more likely

The chance for showers and thunderstorms is higher on Thursday. Denver will see clouds and showers early, with a better chance for thunderstorms in the afternoon.

The threat of strong to severe storms will again be toward the southeast corner of Colorado. Temperatures statewide will be cooler and struggle to reach 80 degrees in Denver.

Looking ahead: Fewer storms, heat returns

Friday will start with a mainly sunny sky. Then, as high temperatures climb to the lower 80s, the threat of a few thunderstorms will return.

Saturday and Sunday will both be sunny. High temperatures Saturday will climb to the upper 80s, then the low to mid-90s on Sunday. Monday and Tuesday will both be in the mid-90s ahead of the return of afternoon thunderstorms midweek.