DENVER (KDVR) — Mostly sunny skies will be over Denver Friday helping to melt the snow from Thursday’s storm, but additional snow will move over the Western Slope later today for a weekend storm in the Denver weather forecast.

Weather today: Sunny skies and cool

Even with a few clouds, mostly sunny skies are expected across the metro area and Eastern Plains Friday. Highs top out around the 40-degree mark today with extra clouds in the higher elevations.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily forecast for Dec. 30.

The Western Slope will get snow later in the day with winter storm warnings going into effect at 6 p.m. Friday and lasting through the weekend.

Pinpoint Weather: Winter storm warnings for Dec. 30.

Weather tonight: More clouds, mountain snow

Denver will see partly cloudy skies Friday night with mild lows in the lower 20s. Light snow continues to fall across the higher elevations with stronger winds.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight forecast for Dec. 30.

Looking ahead: Weekend mountain snow, mild in Denver for new year

Partly to mostly sunny skies are over the Front Range for Saturday afternoon as highs are close to the seasonal average. Highs top out in the middle 40s in Denver but snow will linger across the mountains.

Sunday has more clouds with highs in the lower 40s. Snow continues in the mountains with a foot or more of accumulations along the Western Slope.

Pinpoint Weather: Snow totals by Jan. 1.

Denver has the chance to see snow arrive late Sunday night and through most of Monday. Totals along the Front Range and Eastern Plains are still uncertain, but it looks like a few inches.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Dec. 30 in Denver.

Highs are also cooler for the first week of the new year, hovering in the lower 30s.