DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather pattern will stay sunny through the weekend and into the start of next week.

Weather tonight: Mainly clear, breezy

Overnight, Denver will stay under a mainly clear sky. Wind will shift out of the south gusting at times up to 25 mph as lows fall to the 50s.

Weather tomorrow: Sunny, breezy, mild

Sunday’s weather will look very similar to Saturday’s. High temperatures will climb up to the lower 80s alongside plenty of sunshine.

Looking ahead: Sunny and warmer start to the workweek

Sunshine and warmer temperatures are in the forecast for the start of the workweek. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday will hit highs close to 90 degrees, which could be the first day that Denver hits 90 or hotter this year.

Thursday and Friday will be a little cooler thanks to the chance for afternoon thunderstorms.