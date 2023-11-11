DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will stay sunny with a slight warming trend for the rest of the weekend and into the start of the next workweek.

Weather tonight: Mainly clear & cool

Saturday night will stay mainly clear. Temperatures will be cool but seasonal and fall down near 30 degrees.

Weather tomorrow: Sunny, milder

Sunday, after a chilly start, temperatures will climb up to the low to mid 60s alongside plenty of sunshine.

Looking ahead: More sunshine and above normal temps

Sunshine and a slight warming trend will continue for the start of the workweek. High temperatures will climb to the mid-60s on both Monday and Tuesday, which is about 10 degrees above normal for this time of year, thanks to sunshine and a southerly breeze.

Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week. High temperatures will climb to nearly 70 degrees, which is about 15 degrees above average. Temperatures will dip slightly by the end of the week, but stay above normal.

A few more clouds will build in by the end of the workweek ahead of a system that will bring the chance for a few showers back to the forecast next weekend.