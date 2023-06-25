DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather pattern will stay sunny through the weekend and into the start of next week.

Plan for sunshine to bring warm temperatures fit for this weekend’s Pride festival, going on a hike and whatever outdoor activities await you.

The warm weather is the beginning of a new weather pattern after months of thunderstorms in the Denver metro broke rainfall records in May and even June.

Weather Sunday: Sunny & breezy

Sunday’s weather will look very similar to Saturday’s. High temperatures will climb up to the lower 80s alongside plenty of sunshine.

Sunday, June 25 will bring warm temperatures throughout the state.

Looking ahead: Sunny and hot start to the workweek

Sunshine and warmer temperatures are in the forecast for the start of the workweek.

The workweek ahead of June 25 will bring warm temperatures with sun possibly reaching the 90s.

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday will hit highs close to 90 degrees, which could be the first day that Denver hits 90 or hotter this year.

Thursday and Friday will be a little cooler thanks to the chance for afternoon thunderstorms.