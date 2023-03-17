DENVER (KDVR) — Even though sunshine is back for St. Patrick’s Day, temperatures will be below average with light winds. Slow warming is expected over the weekend in the Denver weather forecast.

Weather today: Abundant sunshine

Mostly sunny skies are back for Friday with light winds. Highs stay below average in the low 40s with light snow in the central and southern mountains.

Weather tonight: Clear and cool

Denver will have clear skies overnight Friday as winds become light and variable. Temperatures dip into the upper teens.

Looking ahead: Warming and staying dry

The weekend will see slow warming with dry conditions. Mostly sunny skies are across most of the state on Saturday with cooler highs in the low 40s.

Sunday is a bit warmer in Denver with temperatures nearing the 50-degree mark. Sunny skies are across the Front Range with a few clouds on the Western Slope.

Monday is the first day of spring with seasonal highs in the middle 50s and sunny skies. Snow moves into the high country on Monday and can linger through the middle of the week.

Clouds increase slightly on Tuesday with mild highs in the upper 50s.

Denver tops out at 60 degrees on Wednesday with extra clouds and the chance for some light rain in the metro.

Thursday keeps the partly cloudy skies around with fewer chances for rain and cooler highs in the low 50s.