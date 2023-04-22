DENVER (KDVR) — Skies will very slowly clear over Denver Saturday night with more sunshine and close to seasonal averages on Sunday.

Weather tonight: Ending snow, clearing skies

Overnight lows will be cool along the Front Range as we dip into the upper 20s. The light snow showers in the foothills and south of the city will end by midnight with clearing skies before sunrise.

Weather tomorrow: More sunshine

Temperatures will be closer to seasonal averages on Sunday afternoon as we top out in the upper 50s. Skies will have more sunshine with a mix of sun and clouds with light winds.

Looking ahead: Tuesday into Wednesday rain

Monday starts off the workweek with seasonal highs in the low 60s with partly cloudy skies and a small chance for a sprinkle in the afternoon or evening.

Tuesday has cloudy skies with highs in the low 50s. Rain will move into the metro area later on Tuesday and stick around all night and into Wednesday morning. The system should clear by the early afternoon Wednesday with cooler highs in the upper 40s.

Metro Denver will be back in the 60s with more sunshine on Thursday afternoon. Friday will finish off the workweek with partly cloudy skies and highs in the lower 50s. Saturday is very similar with sun and clouds and highs reaching the middle 50s.