DENVER (KDVR) — Heading into the workweek, Denver’s weather will stay sunny in a warming trend.

Weather tonight: Clear and cool

Sunday night will stay clear and dry. This will help temperatures to fall to cool but seasonal temperatures in the mid-40s in Denver, and closer to freezing in the high country.

Lows are below 50 on Sept. 24, 2023.

Weather tomorrow: Sunny, warmer

Monday, more sunshine will help temperatures climb to the lower 80s. This is about 5 degrees warmer than normal for this time of year.

Temperatures are warmer than normal on Sept. 24, 2023.

Looking ahead: More sunshine and warmer temps this week

More sunshine is in the forecast for the rest of the workweek. This will help temperatures to climb to the mid-80s Tuesday through Friday, which is about 10 degrees warmer than normal.

By the end of the week and the start to the weekend, a trough is on track to move toward the area. This will bring along breezier conditions, more seasonal temperatures and even a slight chance for showers by Sunday.