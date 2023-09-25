DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will stay in a pattern of sunshine and above-normal temperatures for the rest of the week as highs climb into the mid-80s.

Weather tonight: Mostly clear

For Monday evening, a mostly clear sky and light breeze will help temperatures to quickly fall after sunset. Lows in Denver will fall to the upper 40s, which is about 5 degrees above average, and toward the freezing mark in the high country.

Weather tomorrow: Sunshine, warmer

Sunshine will help Tuesday’s temperatures climb to the mid-80s, which is nearly 10 degrees warmer than normal for this time of year.

Looking ahead: More dry weather, above-normal temperatures

More warm and sunny weather is on the way for the rest of the workweek. High temperatures will stay in the mid-80s through Saturday.

By the end of the week, a system will move toward Colorado, creating breezy conditions and filtering in more moisture.

Temperatures will be more seasonal on Sunday and Monday, only reaching highs in the 70s, ahead of a slight chance for showers.